Winnebago Industries Joins National Safety Council

Winnebago Industries, Inc. announced the company has become a member of the National Safety Council, further underscoring a commitment to the safety of its employees and the community at large. Winnebago Industries has previously been a member of the Iowa-Illinois Safety Council chapter of the National Safety Council for more than 35 years. Winnebago Industries along with its Winnebago, Grand Design and Chris-Craft brands share the National Safety Council mission to eliminate all preventable deaths in our lifetime – in homes and communities, on the road, and in workplaces.

“Our 4,600-plus highly-skilled employees at Winnebago Industries are the company’s greatest asset and we are committed to providing a safe work environment as the team collectively works to manufacture products that enable people to explore the outdoor lifestyle,” said Rick Puckett, Director, Enterprise Environment, Health, Safety and Security at Winnebago Industries. “Our NSC membership provides a number of exciting new resources, including the ability for our employees to access an extensive library of work and home-related safety information.”