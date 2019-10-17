Parenting Workshop Scheduled

A free parenting workshop is scheduled for the end of October entitled The Power of No, Ending Entitlement. Forest City Elementary School K-5 Counselor Nancy Prohaska says this seminar is going to help parents equip themselves with ways of saying no to their kids.

Prohaska says the workshop will be divided into two parts.

The free workshop will be held on Monday, October 28th from 6:30 pm to 8 pm at the Forest City YMCA Multi-Purpose Room. All areas will be staffed with supervisors. Childcare for children 6 months to 3 years will be in the drop-in childcare room. The pool is available for children that can swim on their own and all attendees will receive a free family day pass to the Forest City YMCA. For more information, please call the Forest City Elementary school at 585-2670.