Kavars Trial on Neglect Continues

A trial for the owner of a Manly dog breeding operation continues. Barbara Kavars of Manly has been charged with several counts of animal neglect. Court records say Kavars was holding Samoyed dogs in inhumane conditions when officials raided her operation on Nov. 12, 2018, and visited at other times. The records also say the dogs’ kennels lacked food. The water containers were filled with ice.

Kavars denied any wrongdoing. She told officials she believed the dogs did not need additional care. Testimony in the case continued into Wednesday and the trial is expected to last through the week.