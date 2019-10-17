Ground is Broken for the Cobblestone Hotel

Several dignitaries were on hand Thursday as the ground was officially broken on the new Cobblestone Hotel which will be constructed over the winter. The hotel will have a capacity of 47 rooms and will be located on the site of the old Chateau Motel which was demolished last spring.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter was very pleased with the new addition to the Forest City Business Community.

He is looking forward to the impact it will have on the Highways 69 and 9 corridors.

For the county, it will also have a significant impact according to Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby.

According to Jeremy Griesbach of Cobblestone Hotels, the facility will bring an upscale feeling to the community.

The hotel chain has 148 properties nationwide and looks to bring the same amenities to the Forest City location.

The construction is just one of the projects currently underway in Forest City. Quik Star Convenience Stores will be opening shortly on Highways 69 and 9 as construction wraps up soon. The hotel is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day 2020.