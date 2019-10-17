Area Harvest Begins Amid Weather Delays

The Crop Progress Report is out and it says that field conditions remained wet which kept farmers to a three day work week last week. Corn is up to 7% harvested while soybeans are at 17% harvested.

Dennis Johnson with the Worth County ISU Extension Service saw a lot of positives out of the limited week of harvest.

Soybeans are eleven days behind the average harvest date, but the yields look somewhat promising.

Corn currently is two weeks behind the average harvest date. A few area farmers have begun to harvest, but most fields remain intact.

Farmers will attack the fields in earnest over the weekend with slight to moderate chances for rain on Sunday and Monday. Otherwise, temperatures will cooperate with highs in the 50’s to 60’s and lows in the 40-degree range.