Iowa State Freshman Breece Hall Honored by the Big 12

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State true freshman running back Breece Hall was honored by the Big 12 as its Co-Newcomer of the Week after his performance vs. West Virginia.

A native of Wichita, Kan., Hall had a breakout game vs the Mountaineers in Morgantown, helping the Cyclones record a 38-14 victory.

Hall rushed for a career-high 132 yards on 26 carries and found the end zone three times in the win. Hall had TD rushes of 1-yard, 12-yards, and of 18-yards. He averages 5.1 yards per carry.

Hall’s three rushing TDs broke Iowa State’s record for a freshman and he is one of four FBS true freshman to record a three-TD game this season. His 132-yard performance is seventh-best single-game total by an FBS true freshman this season.

Hall, who is the first Cyclone freshman to record a 100-yard rushing game since David Montgomery in 2016, leads the team in rushing yards with 216.

