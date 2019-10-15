Winnebago County Supervisors to Hold Public Hearing on a Leland Drain

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am to discuss a project involving Drainage District 11. The district is between Thompson and Leland and involves a drain that was originally a natural waterway. The drain is along Highway 9 between Thompson and Leland.

The public hearing will take place at 9:30 am. The waterway is full of trees and brush which have naturally grown into the drain. The board wants to address any concerns by residents and farmers regarding the brush and trees. The hope is that those residents will approve of the project. The removal of the trees and brush is expected to increase water flow. The plans are to try and straighten the waterway in the future in order to further increase the flow of water draining out of the fields and properties.