Robert Courson, 76, of Belmond, IA, died, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston, IA, with his family at his side.

Services are set for 11:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019, at Belmond, United Methodist Church, Belmond, IA.

Visitation will be from 4-7 PM Thursday evening at the church and one hour prior to the service Friday.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.