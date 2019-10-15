Record Setting Performance Leads Waldorf’s Joseph to Receive Conference Honors

MADISON, South Dakota – The NSAA office yesterday released this week’s NSAA Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams “Players of the Week”. The list included Waldorf Quarterback, Hilton Joseph, who set a school record on Sunday throwing for 450 yards and 7 touchdowns in just three-quarters of action.

Both of the records that Joseph broke (yards per game and touchdowns per game) have been standing for seven years. In 2012, Bryan Smith, in two separate games took control of the records. On October 20th, Smith threw for 6 touchdowns against Iowa Wesleyan. He then came back on November 10th against Trinity International and threw for 387 yards.

Other Records Currently Held By Hilton Joseph

Longest Touchdown

98 yards 10/27/18 vs Dakota State University

Single Season Passing

Attempts 291

Completions 170

Yards 2392

Tds 27

4-Year Program Career

Rushing

Rushing Tds 23

Passing

Attempts 770

Completions 456

Yards 5635

Tds 56

Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director, Zarren Egesdal 641-585-1073 or zarren@coloffmedia.com