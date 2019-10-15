Record Setting Performance Leads Waldorf’s Joseph to Receive Conference Honors

MADISON, South Dakota – The NSAA office yesterday released this week’s NSAA Offensive, Defensive, and Special Teams “Players of the Week”. The list included Waldorf Quarterback, Hilton Joseph, who set a school record on Sunday throwing for 450 yards and 7 touchdowns in just three-quarters of action.
Both of the records that Joseph broke (yards per game and touchdowns per game) have been standing for seven years. In 2012, Bryan Smith, in two separate games took control of the records. On October 20th, Smith threw for 6 touchdowns against Iowa Wesleyan. He then came back on November 10th against Trinity International and threw for 387 yards.
Other Records Currently Held By Hilton Joseph
Longest Touchdown
98 yards 10/27/18 vs Dakota State University
Single Season Passing
Attempts 291
Completions 170
Yards 2392
Tds 27
4-Year Program Career
Rushing
Rushing Tds 23
Passing
Attempts 770
Completions 456
Yards 5635
Tds 56
