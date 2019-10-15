Daily Fantasy Sports is Coming to Iowa

Just in – According to Brian Ohoriko, from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, Daily Fantasy Sports betting is expected to be available to Iowa residents starting on Thursday, October 24th.

This comes after retail and mobile sportsbooks were made legal and launched on August 15th. They offer a traditional sports betting experience.

The sites DraftKings and FanDuel have been waiting since August for authorization to allow Iowa residents to use daily fantasy, and Ohoriko says that authorization is now coming. Ohoriko told legalsportsbetting.com earlier this month that the industry has found the rules and regulations more stringent than other states in which they are operations.

The commission needed to bring in a third independent testing lab to do initial testing for the companies’ equipment and systems, causing much of the delay.

“In the simplest terms, the issue has been the technology certifications and process called ‘change control,’ which specifies when changes to various technology should be logged, reported to the regulator, or submitted to the lab,” Ohorilko said.

