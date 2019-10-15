Brian Reed, 64, of Clarion passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home in Clarion.

Memorial services for Brian Reed will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue in rural Clarion, with Pastor Rich Taylor officiating. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Eagle Grove.

Visitation for Brian Reed will be held an hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233