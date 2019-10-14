Norma Jean (Waage) Thompson, age 86, of Belmond, IA, went to be with her Lord on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Funeral services will be held Weds., October 16, 2019, at 10:am, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E. The Reverend Leila Blackburn. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell, IA.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E. Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the services at church Wednesday. Memorials are suggested to Gateway Hospice or the donor’s choice.

She was born to Edward and Jennie (Gealow) Hopkey on Feb. 18, 1933 on the Hopkey family farm in rural Alexander, IA.

In 1935, she moved with her parents to a farm on the east side of Belmond, IA. In 1947, then moved to a farm south of Belmond on Hwy 69.

She went to Belmond Community School graduating in 1951.

She obtained her registered nursing degree from Iowa Methodist School of Nursing graduating in 1954 and worked at the Belmond Hospital for several years, then 24 years for Dr. A.M. Nelson.

She was united in marriage to Eugene Waage in 1954. Four children were born to this union: Wayne, La Vonne, Nick and Mitch.

In 1981, she married Duane Thompson and became a farm wife also adding four more children: Linda, Lee, Lynne, and Les.

She enjoyed working outside and caring for the animals. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, traveling and fishing trips.

She is survived by four children: Wayne Waage, West Des Moines, IA, La Vonne Waage, McKinney, TX, Nick (Brenda) Waage, West Des Mines, IA, and Mitch (Deb) Waage, Belmond, IA; four step children: Linda (Dick) Kehrt, Clear Lake, IA, Lee (Cindy) Thompson, Edgewater, FL, Lynne (Sam) Karel, Guntersville, AL, and Les (Gayle) Thompson, Belmond, IA. 4 grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 15 step great grandchildren, 2 great-great step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, her parents, and her brother Jerry Hopkey.

Andrews Funeral Home www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474,