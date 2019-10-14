Hancock County Investigates Pros & Cons of Full-Time Engineer

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors is continuing its investigation into the pros and cons of hiring a full-time county engineer versus a part-time engineer. Currently, Hancock County shares Engineer Adam Clemons on a part-time basis with Wright County at a cost of just over $72,000 per county. According to Supervisor Gary Rayhons, a full-time engineer would cost the county more.

The Supervisors conducted a survey of 12 county residents and employees, in which those people identified the benefits and limitations of both a full-time engineer and a part-time shared engineer. Even though a full-time engineer would cost the county more in dollars, Rayhons says the board is weighing benefits over limitations.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will continue the engineer position discussion in November, when they revisit the statewide average cost of engineers.