Betty J. (Frye) McClenahan, 94, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Heart to Home – Lake Manor in Mendota Heights, Minnesota.

Funeral services for Betty McClenahan will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Interment will take place at Belmond Cemetery following the funeral.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

