SUNDAY TALK: King on RFS and Trade Progress

U. S. Representative Steve King has been busy working with President Trump on reversing ethanol production waivers to oil refineries and oil companies. Like Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst, King has pushed the President to honor his commitment to the Renewable Fuel Standard industry. When the new RFS policy was announced by the White House, King was pleased with it but committed himself to continue to lobby for the production of ethanol and its usage across the United States.

One of the major sticking points in the continual trade battles comes from within the United States. The U. S. House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s’ leadership, has yet to act on the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Trade Treaty. The agreement has not been sent to a House committee after nearly a year of its completion and signing.

King took a moment to sit down with KIOW-KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to reflect on these issues and give an update on where he believes things stand.