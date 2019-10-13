Hancock County Board Renews Employment Status Discussion

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am by first holding a public forum. Both the residents of Hancock County and its employees will be allowed to express concerns and present issues before the board. The issues will mot be acted on as they are not part of the agenda.

At 9:15 am, the board will renew the debate over the benefits and limitations of the County Engineer being full-time or part-time and shared with Wright County.

Residents including Bob Kern have questioned why the engineers’ office is still getting paid for duties that it is no longer responsible for.

Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons referred to questions he’s received from taxpayers in last week’s discussion.

According to Supervisor Sis Greiman, all of the county engineers’ salaries throughout the state are posted on the Iowa State Association of Counties website. Hancock and Wright Counties share county engineer Adam Clemons each on a part-time basis for a total of $141,709 or $70,854.50 per county, as compared to the state average of a full-time engineer paid $107,000, Greiman states.

In comparison, Winnebago County pays its engineer $94,899. Cerro Gordo is at $109,000, and Humboldt County pays its engineer $97,000. Worth shares with Mitchell at $121,000.

As part of the discussion last week, it was brought up by Supervisor Jerry Tlach and County Attorney Blake Norman that hiring a full-time county engineer would not replace the need for hiring drainage engineers, as the law states it has to be a disinterested engineer overseeing drainage work.

The board will review these discussions and may possibly act on the issue.

County Treasurer Deb Engstler will present a possible abatement of taxes on a mobile home and building which are on leased land in Garner.

There are also a number of change orders for drainage projects which will be presented by Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders.