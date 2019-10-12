Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Shore Anglers See Fair Results

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye from Ice House Point and along the east shore near the outlet. Use twisters, crawlers or plastics on a jig head. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom from the East Shore near the outlet off the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch from shore along Ice House Point and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are having most luck from the fish house and near the inlet bridge. Fish are 6-11 inches. Use a small piece of crawler or power bait on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures and topwater lures along the edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along vegetation edges and structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with a minnow or crawler.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are in the upper 50’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try next to vegetation near shore in 5-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or small power bait.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits, crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits, live bait and twisters near shore on the east shore, north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore and along docks; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or power bait fished under a bobber.

For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the upper 50’s. Walleye – Fair: Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Best bite is early morning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait and crawlers fished on the bottom from the windswept shore and areas where water is entering the lake.

Crystal Lake

The boat ramp is closed for repairs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass from shore.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are biting on a variety of baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.



NORTHEAST

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are doing good to excellent on crappie and bluegill in Casey Lake. Bluegill – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There are no reports on the Cedar River.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There are no reports on the Maquoketa River.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports on the Wapsipinicon River.

Interior river water levels are falling. There are no reports on the lakes in and around Black Hawk County; anglers aren’t getting out with the recent wet and cold weather. Trout streams vary in condition with the recent rainfall; call ahead to check stream conditions. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is cresting near 14 feet and is expected to remain high next week. Water temperature is 58 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Try a minnow in the fallen trees and side-channels.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville will crest near 24 feet and is expected to remain high. Water temperature is 61 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good :Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – Good: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is expected to reach 15.3 feet this weekend and remain high. The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed for flood repair. Water temperature is 53 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – Good: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: The fall crappie bite is on. Use a minnow in the flooded trees and side-channels. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels are expected to crest this weekend, but remain high. Most ramps are under water. Water clarity is poor. Fish are feeding as they prepare for winter. Look for fish backwater lakes with little to no current. Water temperature is in the upper 50’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is 14.8 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 16.6 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise over the next week to moderate flood levels. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Walleye – No Report: High water is making it tough on walleye anglers. Bluegill – Slow: Changing water levels and dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 15.3 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 58 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. The Bellevue City Ramp is open, but the DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and the ramps at Sabula, Pleasant Creek and Bulgers Hollow are all flooded. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Slow: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty water makes for poor bluegill fishing. Freshwater Drum – Slow: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 15.5 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 17.2 feet at Camanche and 10.6 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to rise over the next week to moderate flood levels. Lots of debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Use a small minnow for bait. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 16.8 feet at Rock Island. This is moderate flood level. River levels at Rock Island will rise over the next week. The water temperature is 58 degrees. The water clarity is poor.

Flooding returns to the district, causing havoc to recently repaired parks and boat ramps. Flood stage levels range from action to moderate throughout the district. Most boat ramps are flooded. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 16.79 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 17.49 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with muddy water conditions. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. There is water over the Marquette St ramp. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 16.87 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 18.35 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 18.08 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 16.95 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp is flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.71 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 18.19 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.65 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

River stages are above flood stage. River stages are forecast to rise slightly next week. Water clarity is poor. Main channel water temperature is around 60 degrees. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water conditions. Fishing has been slow with the high and muddy water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The fall trout release will be Oct. 26th at 10 a.m.; 1000 trout will be released with 100 tagged for prizes. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Saturday, October 26th would be a good day to go trout fishing.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River will remain right around bank full for the next several days.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is in the mid-60’s. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are waiting for the weather to settle down before moving in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills remain out in deeper water down about 10 to 12 feet. At the lower end of the lake, drift troll from out from the beach down to the dam out along the flooded timber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try around the mounds near the upper end of the lake where there is some deep rock on the sides.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is 66 degrees; the cold weather the next few days will make it drop even more. Water clarity is improving. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Not many anglers out until Wednesday (10/9). Most bass should be along the edges of the drop-offs until the weather calms down. Bluegill – Fair: The bigger bluegills are still mostly in the deeper water (8-10 feet) around the rock piles and brush piles. A few smaller ones are in shallow. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have been picking up a few more crappies out over the deeper habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water early in the morning.

Lost Grove Lake

Not sure what the weather change over the next few days is going to do to the fish; it will effect the water temperature. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Dropping water temperatures should get more bass in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Good: Starting to pick up some nicer bluegills in shallower water; most of the better ones are still favoring deeper water.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The Skunk River remains at about 3/4 bank full since last week and hasn’t dropped much.

Wilson Lake

The fall trout release will be Saturday, October 26 at noon; 1000 trout will be released with 200 tagged for prizes.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 687.8 feet.The lake is still rising and is predicted to crest next week at 688.1 feet. Channel Catfish – Slow: Slow troll or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or chicken livers. Bluegill – Fair: Use worms or small jigs fished in brush. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish brush piles or drift the basin with jigs. Early and late in the day is best.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.

Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures have been in the mid-60’s this week. Any sized motor may be used at no wake speed (5 mph). Walleye – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over brush piles or laydowns. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown rock or look for surface activity at sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shrimp, livers or stink bait in 10-14 feet of water; sandy or rocky areas have been best.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are around 10 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and submerged cedar trees.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms around openings in the vegetation or spinnerbaits around the jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Drifting in open water areas can also produce some fish this time of year. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in the open areas of the aquatic vegetation and along the outer edges.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift in open water areas for suspended crappie. Try different depths until you find fish.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 909.36 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Some docks have been pulled out for the season and some campgrounds are closed. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished along the shorelines or any place with some water flowing into the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappie with small crankbaits. Use jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also vertically jigging over rock piles with some success. Walleye – Slow: Troll baits that imitate gizzard shad or bottom bouncers with a nightcrawler over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits fished along the shorelines or around the submerged structures.

The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Cast 1/16 or 1/8 ounce jigs tipped with chartreuse twister tails off the rock jetties. The bite is better on sunny days.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Heavy rains have temporarily slowed the crappie bite. When water conditions improve, slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Lake Anita

The water level at Lake Anita will be kept 3.5 feet down for construction of the new seawall. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the south side of the lake. Manawa water level is high at this time. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad raps on the south shoreline.

Meadow Lake

Meadow Lake has refilled with local heavy rains.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway has a good catfish population. The lake will provide good fall crappie fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught in the upper end of the lake on shrimp.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegills around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality-sized fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has been very good along vegetation edges. Fish are 12 to 14 inches long.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is down 8 feet and will be maintained at this level in October; then the gate will be closed and the lake will be allowed to refill.

For more information, contact the S.W. District Office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished near cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 12 inches with minnows fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Catch walleye up to 15 inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler or crankbaits fished along rocky shoreline areas. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches using minnows fished near cedar tree brush piles or along the fishing jetties.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try jigs or finesse plastics fished along cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes. Bluegill – Slow: Catch Bluegill up to 8 inches with small jigs or nightcrawlers fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Catch crappie up to 10 inches with minnows fished along the flooded timber or cedar tree brush piles.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low to mid-60’s. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.