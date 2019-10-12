NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Fall Colors Beginning to Show

The beauty of autumn is about to come alive with the change of colors on Iowa’s trees. Joe Herring, an Iowa D-N-R forester from Iowa Falls, says the fall leaf show is already starting.

Some trees in far northern Iowa are beginning to show reds and oranges, but the majority of the state is still in the early stages.

Herring predicts the color show won’t really peak in Iowa for at least another week, likely closer to October 19th.

The Iowa DNR website offers a weekly fall color report at https://www.iowadnr.gov/Conservation/Forestry/Fall-Color