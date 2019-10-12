NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Autumn Animals Program Scheduled

The Winnebago County Conservation Board will be hosting a fun kids’ program entitled Autumn Animals on Wednesday evening, November 6th, at the Thorpe Park shelter house. The program will begin at 6:30 PM and last for 45 minutes.

During the program, kids and adults alike will learn all about what animals do in the fall and how they get ready for winter. Animals discussed will include birds, squirrels, raccoons, muskrats, and other critters. There will even have some hands-on items, such as furs and mounts, for everyone to enjoy and activity sheets for the kids to take home with them! Cookies and hot chocolate will be served.

Since it will be November, everyone should be sure to dress for the weather. For more information about the Autumn Animals program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.