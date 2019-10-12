Autumn Family Fun Fest is Today in Belmond

The Pit in the Park will take place on Saturday in the Belmond City Park. The event begins at 10 am and continues until 2pm. A mini-expo on meat smoking with demonstrations, a Q & A, and samples of the meat will be part of the event. From 11:30 am until 1 pm, a free meal will be served.

The annual Autumn Family Fun Fest will take place on Saturday at the Swimming Pool Park in Belmond. Among the activities are a ghost story reading, face painting, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin checkers, a witch ring toss and pumpkin golf. The afternoon is sponsored by the Belmond Promotional Council.

Scarecrows can be made by families for $10. Families can take home their creations and everything will be provided in the construction of the scarecrow. Those who still have their scarecrows from last year can have them re-stuffed for $5.

Events will shift to the United Methodist Church lawn in Belmond where an evening of making s’mores, gam playing, and songs around a campfire will take place. There is no charge to participate but everyone is encouraged to bring a lawn chair to 1031 1st Street SE in Belmond.