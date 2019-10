October – 8th – Tuesday

KIOW – Forest City Volleyball vs Lake Mills pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm.

KHAM – West Hancock Football vs Bishop Garrigan pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm.

GHV Stream – GHV Volleyball vs North Union pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm

October – 9th – Wednesday

KIOW – MBT Coaches Show 7:00 pm

October – 11 – Friday

KIOW – Forest City football vs Clear Lake pregame 7:00 pm kickoff 7:30 pm

KHAM – West Hancock football vs West Fork pregame 6:30 pm kickoff 7:00 pm.

October – 12 – Saturday

KIOW – Iowa State football at West Virgina pregame 1:00 pm kickoff 3:00 pm

KHAM – Waldorf football at Mayville State pregame 1:30 pm kickoff 2:00 pm

October – 14 – Monday

KIOW – Forest City volleyball vs Central Springs

Pregame 6:50 start 7:00 pm

*Note – ISU Coaches Show ill follow volleyball action.

October – 15 – Tuesday

GHV Stream – GHV vs CGD volleyball

pregame 6:50 pm start 7:00 pm