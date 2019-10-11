Iowa Crop Production Report Shows Average Area Yield

Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.52 billion bushels according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 192 bushels per acre, up 1 bushel from the September 1 forecast, but down 4 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 13.5 million acres. An estimated 13.1 million of the planted acres will be harvested for grain.

Soybean production is forecast at 484 million bushels. The yield is forecast at 53.0 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushel per acre from the September 1 forecast, and 3.0 bushels per acre lower than 2018. Soybean planted acreage is estimated at 9.20 million acres with 9.13 million acres to be harvested.

Production of alfalfa and alfalfa mixtures for hay is forecast at 2.24 million tons, a decrease of 2 percent from the previous year. Yield is expected to average 3.20 tons per acre, down 0.50 tons from last year. Production of other hay is forecast at 988,000 tons, up 40 percent from last year. Yield for other hay is expected to average 2.60 tons per acre, up 0.40 tons from last year.

The forecasts in this report are based on October 1 conditions and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next corn and soybean production forecasts, based on conditions as of November 1, will be released on November 8.

Corn forecasted yield is up in 6 Iowa districts from the September 1 forecast. Northeast Iowa is anticipated to have the highest yield in the state, with 204 bushels per acre. The largest production is expected in West Central Iowa, at 397 million bushels. Locally, north-central Iowa is expected to have 190.0 bushels per acre in corn.

The soybean yield is forecast to be down in 7 Iowa districts from the September 1 forecast. West Central Iowa is expected to have the highest yield in the state, with 56.0 bushels per acre. The largest production is also expected in West Central Iowa, at 80.3 million bushels. Locally, north-central Iowa is expected to have 52 bushels per acre in soybeans.

All crop forecasts in this report are based on conditions on October 1 and do not reflect weather effects since that time. The next district corn and soybean production forecasts, based on conditions as of November 1, will be released on November 8.