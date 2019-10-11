Bob & Linda Sanger Legacy Fundraiser is Sat, Oct 26

SANGER STRONG – FIGHT LIKE AN EAGLE

As teachers, mentors, coaches, activity sponsors, and friends, Bob and Linda Sanger have supported the Britt and West Hancock communities for more than 50 years. Now it’s your opportunity to support them. The Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund has been established to accept donations that will be used to help fund causes and projects about which Bob and Linda are passionate.

A freewill donation fundraiser will be held on Saturday, October 26th from 11am to 3pm in the West Hancock Elementary Gym in Britt. Come to enjoy a variety of activities. Outside, a 1K and 5K run/walk will start on the high school football field at 11. And if you want to make your walk or run a little more fun, wear your Halloween costume since that morning is Britt’s Annual Treats on the Streets.

There will be an alumni picture for all football players from 1968 through 2019 at 1pm in the bleachers. Players are asked to wear your old jerseys, team shirt or red and white.

Inside the school, you may bid on silent auction items, buy some goodies at the bake sale, purchase Sanger Strong wristbands, and enjoy a meal of pork burgers, ice cream, cobbler, and popcorn while visiting with friends.

Donations to the Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund can be dropped off at First Citizens Bank in Kanawha, First State Bank in Britt, or Farmers Trust and Savings Bank in Britt. If you do not reside in the local area, donations can be mailed to 1002 Golfview Avenue, Britt, Iowa 50423. Checks should be made payable to: Bob and Linda Sanger Legacy Fund.

If you have questions, contact Erin Brown by email at brownerin@live.com or call 515-851-2995. Also, if you would like to donate items for the silent auction, either drop them off at Mary Jo’s Hobo House in Britt between 5:30am to 1:30pm, or call 641-583-2699. Items needed by October 23rd. Baked goods for the bake sale can be brought to the West Hancock Elementary School gymnasium Saturday, October 26th starting at 7am.