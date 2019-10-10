Waldorf Volleyball Makes Strides Forward in Loss

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Once again the Waldorf volleyball team proved they could play with the best in the country, but fall for the sixth straight match, 3-1. The Warriors hosted #4 Viterbo University to start a two-game homestand here last night.

Waldorf Head Coach, Bri Ebenhoe, following the match:

The Warriors (9-12 2-5) came out firing taking the first set 25-22, in front of 131 screaming Warrior fans. The V-Hawks (20-4 6-1) though, came back with a vengeance in the second set, winning 25-12.

Waldorf Senior, Middle Hitter, Savanna Cordle:

The third set was the tightest, neither the V-Hawks or the Warrior had a lead larger than 2-points. Waldorf had set point at 24-22, but after a V-Hawk timeout, Viterbo was able to climb back into the match, 24-24. The two teams traded points followed by a Waldorf error, and back to back V-Hawk points allowed #4 Viterbo to win 28-26.

The fourth set was a hot start for the V-Hawks, they took an early 3-0 lead. Waldorf would fight back to tie it at 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8, but Viterbo was able to slowly inch away and win 25-21. The V-Hawks were able to close out the match, but Waldorf made it difficult.

Coach Ebenhoe on the first set:

Now that the Warriors have finished playing the conference once, they will turn around and do it again. The Warriors competed against some of the countries best who play in the NSAA.

Cordle on the second round of conf. play:

For the Warriors

Kelsey Sederquest had 20 digs

Ariel Pindegayosh had 7 kills

Elisabeth Tramm had 36 assists

Kyra Platzek had 16 kills

Savanna Cordle 8 kills

Waldorf will return to action at home on Friday night when they play host to Dakota Wesleyan University, first serve is set for 7:00 pm. The Warriors will return to conference action a week from Friday when they travel to Presentation College.

