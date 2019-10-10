The Weather is About to Change Locally

While some area residents were out in t-shirts and shorts Wednesday afternoon mowing lawns, playing soccer and washing their cars, a drastic change in the weather arrives today. Meteorologist Alex Krull, at the National Weather Service office in Johnston, says the coldest air of the season is heading for the state and it will likely bring a dusting of snow for parts of northern Iowa.

Those low temps may dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Worse yet, Krull says wind chill factors will be coming into play, something that’s usually reserved for winter weather.

Parts of the Dakotas may see ten inches of snow from this system, but the forecast calls for mostly rain in Iowa.

Highs are expected to rise, slightly, by early next week.