Local Businesses to be Honored October 29th

The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will take place on October 29th which celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who benefit and grow area communities. The gala will honor John K. and Louise V. Hanson and their vital contributions to the community. The Legacy Award will be given posthumously to the couple and accepted by John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds along with Iowa Economic Director Debi Durham are expected to attend as distinguished guests. They will be joined by Gary Schoeniger who is the co-author of Who Owns the Ice House? Schoeniger will give the keynote address.

Area finalists for various awards include Julia Dannen of D & S Services in Mason City for the Young Entrepreneur of the Year. Vying for the Entrepreneur of the Year finalists are Eric Kingland of Kingland Construction and Toby Welsh of Midwest Duct Works in Ventura.

Innovation Award Finalists include Avance USA of Clear Lake which aids in relocating potential employees around the nation to the area. Hartwood Hospitality Innovations of Charles City is also a finalist along with EZ Manufacturing of Charles City and Kingland of Clear Lake.

Kingland of Clear Lake is also a finalist for Business of the Year alomng with Cabin Coffee of Clear Lake, and The Art of Education University in Osage.

Tickets for the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala are sold out. It will take place in the NIACC Activities Center on the campus of North Iowa Area Community College.