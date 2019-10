This week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a senior at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. In returning to action following an injury, Jared Shaw led the Cardinals over ELC 34-6 Friday night. Shaw carried the ball 23 times for 194 yards and 3 TDs. On Defense, Shaw racked up 3 assisted tackles and returned 1 kick for 7 yards. Congratulations to this Week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week Jared Shaw.