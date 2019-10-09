IGHSAU Regional Pairing First and Second Rounds

The station for games is TBA – All the games start at 7:00 pm.
3A
October 23rd
First Round – Forest City vs GHV – In Forest City.
*winner gets the winner of #8 Dike-New Hartford and Hampton-Dumont
2A
October 22nd
First Round – West Hancock vs Central Springs – at Central Spings
*winner gets #2 Osage
October 28th
Second Round – Lake Mills vs North Union – In Lake Mills
*winner gets the winner of #2 Osage and Central Springs/West Hancock
Second Round – Belmond – Klemme vs Emmetsburg – In Emmetsburg
*winner gets the winner of PAC and Sioux Central/Alta Aurelia
1A
October 22nd
First Round – North Iowa vs Graettinger-Terril – in North Iowa
*winner gets the winner of Bishop Garrigan/West Bend-Mallard