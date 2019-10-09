IGHSAU Regional Pairing First and Second Rounds

The station for games is TBA – All the games start at 7:00 pm.

3A

October 23rd

First Round – Forest City vs GHV – In Forest City.

*winner gets the winner of #8 Dike-New Hartford and Hampton-Dumont

2A

October 22nd

First Round – West Hancock vs Central Springs – at Central Spings

*winner gets #2 Osage

October 28th

Second Round – Lake Mills vs North Union – In Lake Mills

*winner gets the winner of #2 Osage and Central Springs/West Hancock

Second Round – Belmond – Klemme vs Emmetsburg – In Emmetsburg

*winner gets the winner of PAC and Sioux Central/Alta Aurelia

1A

October 22nd

First Round – North Iowa vs Graettinger-Terril – in North Iowa

*winner gets the winner of Bishop Garrigan/West Bend-Mallard