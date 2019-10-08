Warrior Football Receives Two Conference POTW Awards and National Votes

MADISON, South Dakota – The North Star Athletic Association office on Monday announced three weekly conference awards. The Waldorf Football team was given two of those three awards.

Conference “Defensive Player of the Week” – Caleb Wilson

Conference “Special Teams Player of the Week” – Zach Morel

In making the selections, the NSAA said, “Caleb Wilson – Waldorf (Iowa) – 6’2″ – 265 lbs., Senior – linebacker – Norfolk, Va. – Wilson tallied nine tackles (3 solos, 6 assists) as well as 1.5 tackles-for-loss of two yards in helping Waldorf (Iowa) to a 37-17 home victory over Valley City State (N.D.). One of his solo tackle in the end zone resulted in a safety for the Warriors.”

and

Zach Morel – Waldorf (Iowa) – 6’2″ – 190 lbs., Freshman – punter – Oceanside, Calif. – Morel recorded three punts for a total of 120 yards in Waldorf (Iowa) 37-17 home victory over Valley City State (N.D.). He registered a long punt of 57 yards in the fourth quarter. Morel averaged 40 yards per punt for the Warriors. ”

The National Top 25 poll was also released and Waldorf “Received Votes”, but not enough to put them into the Top 25 Rankings. The close loss and big win the last two weeks has helped get the national attention.

Zach Morel and Caleb Wilson will be special guests on this week’s MBT “Warriors Live” tomorrow night.

The Warriors will look to take the momentum into this weekend’s conference game with Mayville State University. Kickoff is set for 2:00 pm at Mayville, the game will be live on KHAM b103 (103.1)

