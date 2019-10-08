IHSAA’s First RPI Rankings of the 2019 Season

The IHSAA has released its first RPI rankings of the 2019 season. The RPI will establish who will make the playoffs this coming year. New in 2019, only one champion will be named out of each district. Two-way ties are broken through head-to-head competition, but with any true three-way ties for district championships, the automatic qualifying spot as district champion will go to the team with the highest RPI. The other two teams will reenter the at-large field and may qualify for the playoffs through RPI.

4A – 42 teams

Mason City 40

2A – 54 teams

Algona…….3

Clear Lake.4

GHV……….18

Forest City 30

1A – 54 Teams

Lake Mills.. 27

Eagle Grove..54

A – 61 Teams

West Hanock 1

Saint Ansgar 3

Belmond-Klemme 24

Newman Catholic 41

Central Springs 47

Eight-man – 62

Northwood 20

North Iowa 48