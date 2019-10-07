Wright County Board To Discuss Construction and Loan Agreements

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9 am to first take up a resolution to recognize October as Manufacturing Month. Resolution 2019-53 takes into account all county manufacturing companies and recognizes them for their contributions to the community and the county.

Drainage District 117 is in need of a cleanout and repairs. The board will receive an Engineer’s Report on the cost and scope of the project. They may vote to approve the report or send it back for further clarification.

At 9:45 am, the board will hold a conference call with ISG and Reilly Construction on the progress of an industrial park adjacent to the new pork processing plant. Wright County Auditor Betty Ellis explains.

ISG and Reilly Construction are expected to update the board on the progress of the project to date.

At 10 am, the board will hold a public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation Refunding Loan Agreement.

The board will then hold a conference call with Wendi Jeffers, a Site Acquisition Specialist on an amendment to the U. S. Cellular land lease agreement. Towers on the sites may be getting more equipment installed on them and the county wants to be compensated for the additional space used on the towers.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The public is invited to attend and voice their opinions during the weekly open forum.