Worth County Board to Review Grants and a Vicious Dog Ordinance

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 8:30 am with a discussion on secondary roads including current and future projects, a construction plan amendment from the Department of Transportation, and the Adopt a Highway program. This will be followed by drainage issues including current and future projects.

The board will also look into the commercial development project located at I-35 and Highway 105. The project is funded through tax increment financing. Worth County Auditor Jacki Backhaus explained the details of the project.

Jason Petersburg is expected to address the board on the matter.

The board has been considering the possibility of a vicious dog ordinance after an incident took place earlier this year. No ordinance has been drafted as the board has referred the matter to the county attorney regarding the need or scope of the possible ordinance.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.