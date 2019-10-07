Winnebago Supervisors to Consider Hog Confinement Construction

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday to discuss consider the construction of a new hog confinement facility in Newton Township District 28. The board will hold a public hearing on the issue and take comments from neighbors and residents in that district on the building of the facility. Public commentary will be limited to the project and its impacts and a time limit may be set in order to hear from everyone concerned. The board will then vote on the issue after the close of the hearing.

General business will be discussed including hearing from Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders on the current state of secondary roads. He may outline some projects that are in progress and review the results of completed ones. This will be followed by an update on drainage issues throughout the county. No new projects are expected to be addressed in the meeting.

At 9:30 am, the board will hear from the NRCS regarding Randy Larson who is a landowner in the Mt. Valley Township. He is looking to restore part of his land back into a wetland. The project may entail closing up one or two laterals and incorporating flood control measures to ensure the area becomes a true wetland. The impact of the project will not be felt by surrounding landowners because of the regulation of floodwaters in the project.

At 10 am, the board will hear about a potentially dangerous issue with the front entrance to the courthouse, if not handled soon. Dave Randall of Randall Construction will talk about what needs to be done to restore the area surrounding the front entrance including the steps and the walls around the doorway.

The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse.