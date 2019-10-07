Weiss Named to Secretary of State’s Auditors Working Group

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the appointment of Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to his new 14-member, bipartisan Auditors’ Working Group. The group will work with Secretary Pate’s office to assist in the administration of elections and the sharing of best practices.

According to Kevin Hall, spokesman for Pate’s Office, the duties revolve around better safer election processes.

“I am pleased to be working with Secretary Pate and the Advisory Group to explore election issues in the state of Iowa,” Weiss said. “I am passionate about the integrity of elections in my county and throughout the state, and appreciate all the hard work and guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office.”

The members of the Auditors Working Group represent a broad spectrum of Iowa counties, spanning urban and rural areas across the state according to Hall.

“Administering elections across the state requires a team effort, and these 14 auditors are very important members of the team,” Secretary Pate said. “They have shown the ability to work together in a bipartisan way to strengthen Iowa’s elections. Together, we will share ideas, concerns and best practices, and ensure we are doing everything possible to protect the integrity and sanctity of the vote.”

The members of Secretary Pate’s Auditor’s Working Group and the county they represent include:

Rhonda Deters-Grundy

Denise Fraise-Lee

Jennifer Garms-Clayton

Pat Gill-Woodbury

Amanda Harlan-Monroe

Sandy Hysell-Union

Kourtney Irlbeck-Carroll

Roxanna Moritz-Scott

Margie Pitts-Clay

Amy Sathoff-Emmet

Grant Veeder-Black Hawk

Amanda Waske-Ringgold

Karla Weiss-Winnebago

Melissa Wellhausen-Page