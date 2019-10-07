Weiss Named to Secretary of State’s Auditors Working Group

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the appointment of Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss to his new 14-member, bipartisan Auditors’ Working Group. The group will work with Secretary Pate’s office to assist in the administration of elections and the sharing of best practices.
According to Kevin Hall, spokesman for Pate’s Office, the duties revolve around better safer election processes.
“I am pleased to be working with Secretary Pate and the Advisory Group to explore election issues in the state of Iowa,” Weiss said. “I am passionate about the integrity of elections in my county and throughout the state, and appreciate all the hard work and guidance from the Secretary of State’s Office.”
The members of the Auditors Working Group represent a broad spectrum of Iowa counties, spanning urban and rural areas across the state according to Hall.
“Administering elections across the state requires a team effort, and these 14 auditors are very important members of the team,” Secretary Pate said. “They have shown the ability to work together in a bipartisan way to strengthen Iowa’s elections. Together, we will share ideas, concerns and best practices, and ensure we are doing everything possible to protect the integrity and sanctity of the vote.”
The members of Secretary Pate’s Auditor’s Working Group and the county they represent include:
Rhonda Deters-Grundy
Denise Fraise-Lee
Jennifer Garms-Clayton
Pat Gill-Woodbury
Amanda Harlan-Monroe
Sandy Hysell-Union
Kourtney Irlbeck-Carroll
Roxanna Moritz-Scott
Margie Pitts-Clay
Amy Sathoff-Emmet
Grant Veeder-Black Hawk
Amanda Waske-Ringgold
Karla Weiss-Winnebago
Melissa Wellhausen-Page