Waldorf Football Wins Statement Game

Waldorf football (3-2 1-1) defeated Valley City State University on Saturday 37-17. The Warriors offense got going on the first drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, and a quick lead. The Warriors never looked back scoring again in the first, once in the second, and three times in the third.

Waldorf’s rushing leader – Larry Whitfield :

Head Coach Josh Littrell :

Coach – Talking about the defensive play:

The close loss last week and this win are statements to the conference. Waldorf will get another crack at #13 Dickinson State and this Valley City State team, this season.

Waldorf will now head to Mayville State on Saturday for a 2:00 pm kickoff. That game can be heard on KHAM b103 (103.1)

