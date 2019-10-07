Sederquest gets 1000th Dig – Waldorf Falls in Upset Bids

Following a non-conference defeat at the hands of Bethany Lutheran College on Wednesday (22-25, 22-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-8), the Warriors hit the road to start a treacherous stretch.

Friday – At (RV)Dakota State University

The Warriors (9-11 2-4) started the road trip in Madison, South Dakota against Dakota State University. The Trojans (11-7 5-1) received votes in the latest NAIA Volleyball poll and slammed 54 kills to beat the Warriors (25-22,25-17,25-23,25-19). For the Warriors, Kyra Platzek 17 kills, 3 Aces, and 5 blocks, Savanna Cordle 5 blocks, Elisabeth Tramm 37 assists, and Kelsey Sederquest 25 digs and 3 Aces.

Saturday – At #15 Bellevue University

Coming off the Friday loss, the Warriors were looking to upset Bellevue and stop their four-game losing streak. The Warriors jumped all over the Bruins early, winning set 1 and 2, 25-22. Bellevue though, came firing back in set 3, winning 25-13. The Warriors still had the advantage, Waldorf just needed one of the next two sets. The Bruins though, fought through a tough set 4 winning 26-24. They also won the decisive 5th set, 15-6. In the loss, Waldorf Sr. DS, Kelsey Sederquest, became just the 7th Warrior to reach 1,000 career digs.

Following the match, Waldorf Head Coach Bri Ebenhoe had this to say of the feat, “She was very determined today and has worked hard over the years to be better every season.”

The Warriors proved they have what it takes to keep with the some of the nations best, just couldn’t get over the hump. Waldorf will get another crack at a nationally ranked team on Wednesday, they host #4 Viterbo.

