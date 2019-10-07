Richard Alvin Helland, 77 of Emmons, MN died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Our House Senior Living Care Center in Austin, MN.

Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 105 East 3rd St. Scarville, Iowa with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa 50450 and also one hour prior to the church on Friday.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Scarville, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Richard A. Helland memorial fund in care of the family.

