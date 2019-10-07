Fund Raising Progressing for Environmental Education Center

The Winnebago County Conservation Board continues to raise funds for the construction of its education center. Conservation Board Chairman Robert Schwartz believes that work on the proposed site off of Highway 9 north of Forest City will begin soon.

Fundraising continues as the board looks to raise enough money to construct a facility that will serve not only the area public but also because of its proposed location, it is central to all Winnebago County school districts. The goal is to provide tours to school groups along with other public organizations.

Anyone who is interested in contributing to the construction of the center has several simple ways to accomplish it.

Those who are interested in seeing what the new center will look like have a number of different ways to find the design plans.

For further information, go to www.wccb.com or call (641) 565-3390.