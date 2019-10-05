Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Mostly Fair to Good Fishing in Area Lakes

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county, and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye from the East shore near the outlet. Use twisters, crawlers or plastics on a jig head. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom from the East Shore near the outlet off the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch from shore along Ice House Point from the fish house in Town Bay and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig fished under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are having most luck from the floating dock in Town Bay along shore of Ice House Point and at the fish house. Fish are 6-11 inches. Use a small piece of crawler or power bait on a small jig fished under a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures and topwater lures along the edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along vegetation edges and structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with a minnow or crawler.

North Twin Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try next to vegetation near shore in 5-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or small power bait.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits , crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Use crankbaits, live bait and twisters near shore on the east shore, north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie near shore and along docks; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or power bait fished under a bobber.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll a small jig or minnow.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and minnow. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from lighted docks at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait and crawlers fished on the bottom from the windswept shore and areas where water is entering the lake.

Crystal Lake

The boat ramp is closed for repairs. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits near downed trees. Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll small crappie jigs in 5-9 feet of water.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes. Bluegill – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits fished near vegetation.

East Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills are moving to shallower water. Yellow Bass – Good: Action remains good with 8 – 9 inch fish being caught. Channel Catfish – Good: Action has picked up with the cooler water temperature. Use traditional baits fished after dark. Largemouth Bass – Good. Northern Pike – Good: Fish around weed lines in 10-12 feet of water on the south end of the lake.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Anglers report good numbers of fish being caught from docks; sorting is needed. Channel Catfish – Good: Action has picked up; use traditional baits fished after dark.

Lost Island Lake

Walleye and northern pike fishing should improve with falling water temperatures. Yellow Bass – Good: Cast mini-jigs tipped with wigglers in shallow water or from docks during the morning and evening. Channel Catfish – Good: Good numbers of large angler-acceptable size fish continue to be caught. Use cut bait to provide plenty of pole-bending action.

Spirit Lake

Walleye – Good: Walleyes action has improved with the drop in water temperatures. Use crawlers and bottom bouncers or troll crank baits in the basin. Wader and dock anglers will catch fish; evening hours are best. Yellow Perch – Good: Fishing for yellow perch is starting to become more consistent. Vertical jigging with live bait is best. Try fishing in 9-10 feet of water if you’re having trouble finding fish in deeper water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Falling water temperatures should start triggering fish to increase feeding. Use light colored jigs and crankbaits fished on the weed line and shallower.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Fish the outside weed edges for larger sized bluegill; do not overlook deeper rock piles in 20 – 25 feet of water with aquatic plants. Fish are transitioning to shallow water; watch for them to move up around the docks. Walleye – Fair: Fishing will pick up around weed edges and shallower water in the evening.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Flows and levels are high after recent rainfall events. Water levels are up 6 feet and are rising. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current conditions. Boating is not recommended. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs. Walleye – Slow: Use a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Area streams are up and muddy. Streams with better watersheds should clear quickly. In October, all stream stockings are unannounced as hatcheries start fall and winter preparations. All streams continue to be stocked weather and stream conditions permitting. Fish in viewing tanks at the hatchery are difficult to see and won’t take feed when water to the facility is dirty. Brown Trout – Slow: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout – Slow: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout – Slow: With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Lake level is high. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms or baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Water clarity is fair. The boat ramp is open. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie – Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch nice-sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are up 4 feet and are rising with high flows. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Use of watercraft is not recommended. Walleye – Slow: Find walleye in deeper pools and brush piles. Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a twister tail. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or crawfish crankbait fished near eddies, rocky outcroppings and ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Flows and water levels are high due to recent rainfall. Use of watercraft is not recommended. For more information on current water levels, visit the USGS website. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye – Slow: Walleye are starting to move to deeper water. Use jigs with a twister tail or ringworm.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels and flows are high with recent rainfall. Clarity is extremely poor. Use of watercraft is not recommended. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs tipped with black or white twister tails. Walleye – Slow: Try jigs tipped with minnows or twister tails fished in the eddies and drop-offs.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. A green algae bloom is limiting visibility. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie – Slow: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure. Channel Catfish – Slow: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use cut bait or worms and wait for a whiskery tug.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

A few reports this past week of anglers catching smallmouth bass and walleye on the Cedar River, but river conditions are deteriorating fast.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There have been no reports on the Maquoketa River this past week; it peaked major flood stage on Wednesday evening.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River this past week. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports for the Wapsipinicon River this past week. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 11.4 feet at Lansing and is expected to rise several feet next week. Water temperature is 65 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Try a minnow in the fallen trees in slight current of backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 20.9 feet at Lynxville and is expected to rise several feet. Water temperature is 68 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good :Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Use a minnow in the flooded trees in slight current of backwater sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 12.8 feet at Guttenberg and is to predicted to rise several feet this week. The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed for flood repair work. Water temperature is near 60 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappies have moved into side-channels with flooded trees and slight current flows; use a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels are rising due to recent heavy rainfall. Water clarity is poor. Many ramps will be under water this week. Look for fish in side channels or backwater lakes. Water temperature is in the upper 60’s.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is 15.2 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 17 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to rise over the next week to minor flood levels. The water temperature is 65 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Walleye – No Report: High water is making it tough on walleye anglers. Bluegill – Slow: Changing water levels and dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 15.9 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is rising. The water temperature is 66 degrees. Water clarity is poor with a lot of vegetation and debris floating downriver. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue and Pleasant Creek ramp are both flooded. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty water makes for poor bluegill fishing. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 14.6 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 16.2 feet at Camanche and 9.9 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to rise over the next week to minor flood levels. Lots of debris and vegetation is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish generally bite well in flood water; use stink bait. Black Crappie – No Report: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Use a small minnow for bait. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait. Walleye – Slow: Lots of floating debris is limiting fishing for walleyes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 14.6 feet at Rock Island. This is action flood level. River levels at Rock Island will rise over the next week to moderate flood stages. The water temperature is 68 degrees. The water clarity is poor.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 13.79 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage at Lock and Dam 15 is forecast to reach 17.3 feet over the weekend. River level is 14.34 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. Fishing has been slow with muddy water conditions. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is starting to get into the parking lot at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 13.36 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is forecast to reach 17 feet at Lock and Dam 16 over the weekend. River stage is 15.19 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 14.45 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River levels at Lock and Dam 17 are forecast to reach 17.8 feet over the weekend. River stage is 14.08 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. River stage at Keithsburg is forecast to reach 16.9 feet. The Toolsboro landing is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp will most likely be flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.68 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage at Lock and Dam 18 is forecast to reach 13.5 feet by Monday. River stage is 15.61 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528.10 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

A lot of rain has fallen over the last seven days. Angler numbers are low due to the weather. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up nice bluegills in 6 to 8 feet of water in the flooded timber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the flooded timber with soft plastics in 6 to 8 feet of water or around the big brush piles near the upper end of the lake.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The Iowa River in this section is forecast to come up about three feet over the next few days from all the rain.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is around 70-72 degrees. The heavy rains flushed out most of the green color. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are waiting for the weather to settle down before moving in shallow to fatten up for the winter. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills remain out in deeper water down about 10 to 12 feet. At the lower end of the lake, drift troll from out from the beach down to the dam out along the flooded timber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try around the mounds near the upper end of the lake where there is some deep rock on the sides.

Lake Darling

The water temperature is 72 degrees. The water, while not muddy, is dirty from all the rain. Largemouth Bass – Fair: The wind and rain has kept angler numbers down this week. The bass are waiting for the weather to settle down before working their way in shallow. Bluegill – Fair: The bigger bluegills are still mostly in the deeper water (8-10 feet) around the rock piles and brush piles. A few smaller ones are in shallow. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have been picking up a few more crappies out over the deeper habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water early in the morning.

Lost Grove Lake

The wind is keeping fishing pressure down on the lake. Largemouth Bass – Good: Anglers are starting to pick up some nice bass in shallower water early and late in the day. Bluegill – Good: Starting to pick up some nicer bluegills in shallower water; most of the better ones are still favoring deeper water.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

A big rise in water level is currently moving down the South and North Skunk rivers; look for the Skunk River from Brighton on down to come up several feet in the next couple of days.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is rising and is predicted to crest this weekend at 686.4 feet. It is then predicted to be lowered back down to 684.8 feet by the following weekend. Channel Catfish – Fair: Slow troll or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Slow: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or chicken livers. Bluegill – Fair: Use worms or small jigs fished in brush. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish brush piles or drift the basin with jigs. Early and late in the day is best.

Hannen Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and buzz baits.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.

Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures have been around 70 degrees this week. Any sized motor may be used at no wake speed (5 mph). Walleye – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over brush piles or laydowns. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Fish windblown rock or look for surface activity at sunset. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shrimp, livers or stink bait in 10-14 feet of water; sandy or rocky areas have been best.

Sand Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use stink bait.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are around 10 inches.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the fishing jetties and submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and submerged cedar trees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms around openings in the vegetation or spinnerbaits around the jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Drifting in open water areas can also produce some fish this time of year. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in the open areas of the aquatic vegetation and along the outer edges.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift in open water areas for suspended crappie.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 909.98 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Some docks have been pulled out for the season. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished along the shorelines or any place with some water flowing into the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappie with small crankbaits. Use jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also vertically jigging over rock piles with some success. Walleye – Slow: Troll baits that imitate gizzard shad or bottom bouncers with a nightcrawler over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Don’t fish too deep; the lake is stratified. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits fished along the shorelines or around the submerged structures.

SOUTHWEST

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend.

Greenfield Lake

Anglers report fair catfishing at Greenfield. Channel Catfish – Good: Shrimp and dip baits work best around the jetties.

Lake Anita

The water level at Lake Anita will be kept 3.5 feet down for construction of the new seawall. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the south side of the lake. Manawa water level is high at this time. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Slow: Troll shad raps on the south shoreline.

Littlefield Lake

Anglers report catching bluegills in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use slip bobbers and crawlers around the tree piles; sorting is needed for larger fish.

Meadow Lake

The DNR put the stop logs back in at Meadow Lake. The lake will now refill with fall rains.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway has a good catfish population. The lake will provide good fall crappie fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught in the upper end of the lake on shrimp.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegills around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality-sized fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has been very good along vegetation edges. Fish are 12 to 14 inches long.