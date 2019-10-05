Professor to Reflect on Pitching the First Curve

Waldorf University will be hosting a faculty reading next week and the featured reader will be Waldorf University Assistant Professor of English and Creative Writing, Ryan Clark. He has just finished publishing his first book, How I Pitched the First Curve.

Clark says the book is about how baseball and American society have overlapped over the years.

The faculty reading will be Wednesday, at 7 pm in the SDalveson Ballroom. Clark will have copies of his book for sale at a discounted price on the night of the event.