NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Forestry Practices Topic of Six Field Days

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University Forestry Extension are partnering to host field days across Iowa including the north Iowa area, in October to showcase practices to improve timber stands, forest health, cost-share programs available to woodland owners, battling invasive species, timber market updates and more.

Those interested in attending a field day can get more information, including where to register, what to bring, and the days topics and events, at https://naturalresources. extension.iastate.edu/ programs/forestry/education/ fielddays.

Field days are open to the public. The following forestry field days are scheduled for October.

Oct. 3, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Yellow River State Forest, Allamakee County

Oct. 8, 1-4 p.m., McIntosh Woods State Park, Cerro Gordo County

Oct. 15, 12:45-4 p.m., Stephens State Forest, Lucas County

Oct. 15, 3:30 – 7 p.m., Fairmount Park, Council Bluffs, Pottawattamie County (go to www.treesforever.org/ BackyardForest for information and to register)

Oct. 17, 12:30 – 4 p.m., Loess Hills State Forest, Harrison County

Oct. 24, 1-3:30 p.m., Rural Altoona, Polk County

Oct. 29, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m., Yarmouth, Des Moines County

The Iowa Woodland Owners Association, Iowa Tree Farm Program, the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Trees Forever and county conservation boards are participating in one or more of the field days.