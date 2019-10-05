Florence Trap Shooting Range October Dates

The Winnebago County Conservation Board has announced the dates for public shooting at the Florence Trap Shooting Range for October. The range is located ½ mile south of Highway 9, on 60th Avenue, between Thompson and Buffalo Center. October public shooting dates will be the 2nd, 9th, and 16th. These will be the last public shooting dates of 2019. All dates are Wednesdays and shooting times will be from 5:00-7:00 PM.

The cost to shoot at the range will be $3 for a round of 25 targets. All shooters will need to bring their own gun and ammunition, as well as their own eye and ear protection. All shooting will be supervised by certified Range Safety Officers. The range also has voice-activated releases for the convenience of the shooters.

The public shooting schedule is subject to change, depending upon the weather conditions. Any cancellations will be posted on the WCCB web site, as well as on the WCCB Facebook page and the WCCB Twitter feed. They will also be announced on KIOW Radio (FM 107.3).

For more information about the Florence Trap Shooting Range, people can contact the WCCB at the 641-565-3390 or WCCB Director Robert Schwartz at rschwartz@winnebagoccb.com. Information is also available on the WCCB web site at www.winnebagoccb.com.