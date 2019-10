Hope 4 Kids International held a Walk 4 Water event in Forest City in August with the hope of raising enough money to fund a deep-water well in Kalou, Uganda. Sam Warren of Forest City helped organize the event locally and told KIOW News that it was an incredibly successful event.

Warren talked about what will happen next.

Warren says after that, the local citizens will no longer have to walk a number of miles for a water source and will eventually become self-sufficient.