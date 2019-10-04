NIACC’s Lifelong Learning Institute To Hold Free Class on Mental Health First Aid

The Lifelong Learning Institute at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) will hold a class discussing “Mental Health First Aid” on Tuesday, October 8 and Wednesday, October 9 from 10:00am-12:00pm in the Muse Norris Conference Center on the NIACC campus. Robert Lincoln will be the instructor of this free class.

During Session One you will learn from an expert, using an evidence-based curriculum, about reducing the stigma of mental illness and facilitating earlier treatment. Session Two gives a unique opportunity to learn about how County Social Services helps persons experiencing complex life-changing challenges by using a systemic approach to providing mental health safety net services.

Robert (Bob) Lincoln is the Chief Executive Officer for a 22-county region in North Iowa established to serve individuals with disabilities. His list of accomplishments include establishing the first Iowa consolidated disability services region in 2009, launching the first START Team (specialized mental health intervention for individuals with intellectual disability and mental illness) in Iowa 2015, and launching the first Crisis Stabilization Center in Iowa 2012.