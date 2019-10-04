Grassley: Trump Delivers for Iowa, Farmers and Biofuels Producers

Sen. Chuck Grassley, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today released the following statement regarding President Trump’s announcement on biofuels and the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

“President Trump listened to the concerns of farmers and biofuels producers and delivered on their behalf.

“This has been a long discussion between the Administration, fellow members of Congress and representatives of the biofuels and oil industries. It’s an issue I heard about frequently at my annual 99 county meetings. Along with Governor Reynolds, Senator Ernst and several other Midwest senators, I was glad to represent Midwest farmers at the White House to convey to the president what farmers had on their minds.

“The president listened to all points of view and delivered. Small refineries can still apply for waivers while biofuels are able to blend the legally-required amount.

“This plan will fix EPA’s exemption process and help farmers and biofuels producers going forward. The solution outlined by President Trump, Administrator Wheeler, and Secretary Perdue is exactly how the RFS is meant to function according to the law as written by Congress. The RFS has a built-in mechanism to make up for waived volumes in advance and EPA will be implementing the law as intended.

“Maintaining the integrity of the RFS, repealing WOTUS and allowing year-round sales of E15 will all help American agriculture and the rural economy. These are promises made and promises kept by President Trump.

“President Trump has made clear that he is an ally of corn and soybean farmers as well as ethanol and biodiesel producers. He is fighting for the farmer. This announcement is great news for Iowa, the Midwest, and the entire country.”

Grassley has been a steadfast advocate for ethanol, biodiesel and other environmentally-friendly alternative energies throughout his time as a U.S. senator. Grassley has also been a leader in working with the Trump administration to approve and implement E15 for year-round sales and continues fighting for increased market access through trade to help farmers.