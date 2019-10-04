Bat Program Scheduled in Forest City

Fall brings a time when area bats find their winter roosts. Throughout the summer they have been zooming overhead at night catching insects for food. Area bats are an essential element in the food chain by keeping the insect population in check in the area.

The Winnebago County Conservation Department will be hosting a program entitled Bats. It will take place in the Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City on Thursday between 2 pm and 3 pm.

According to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls, the program will be very informative.

For the most part, the area is populated with the standard brown bat and animal that feeds off insects and tries to avoid humans.

Humans can play a role in making sure that the bat population stays healthy and productive for the agricultural community.

The public is invited to attend and participate.