This week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week” is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Megan Groe had a big week for the Bulldogs helping them to a 3-3 record. On Tuesday, the Bulldogs won a conference match against North Union 3-0. In the win, Groe had 9 kills, was 14-16 serving, and had 4 aces. Groe also helped Lake Mills compete with bigger schools at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. For the week, Groe had 58 kills, 12 digs, was 33-37 serving, 14 blocks, and had 5 service aces. Congraulation to Lake Mills senior Megan Groe.