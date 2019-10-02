This Week’s MBT and KIOW “Prep of the Week”

October – 1st – Tuesday

KIOW – Forest City Volleyball vs Bishop Garrigan pregame at 6:50 pm first serve 7:00 pm

KHAM – West Hancock Volleyball vs Belmond-Klemme pregame at 6:50 pm first serve 7:00 pm

GHV Stream – GHV Volleyball vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL pregame at 6:50 pm first serve 7:00 pm

October – 3rd – Thursday

KIOW – Forest City Volleyball vs Clear Lake pregame at 6:50 pm first serve 7:00 pm

October – 4th – Friday

KIOW – Forest City Football vs Hampton-Dumont-CAL pregame at 7:00 pm kickoff at 7:30 pm.

KHAM – West Hancock Football vs North Union pregame at 6:30 pm kickoff at 7:00 pm

October – 5th – Saturday

KIOW – Iowa State Football vs Texas Christian University pregame show following “Coaches Corner Program”. Kickoff at 12:30 pm

KHAM – Waldorf University Football vs Valley City State University pregame show at 12:30 pm kickoff at 1:00 pm

October – 8th – Tuesday

KIOW – Forest City Volleyball vs Lake Mills pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm.

KHAM – West Hancock Football vs Bishop Garrigan pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm.

GHV Stream – GHV Volleyball vs North Union pregame show at 6:50 pm and first serve at 7:00 pm