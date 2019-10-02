School Bus Involved in an Accident in Buffalo Center

A school bus in Buffalo Center transporting North Iowa Community School District students was involved in an accident during the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Highway 9 and 40th Avenue according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. No children on the bus were hurt, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, the individual driving the car that struck the bus sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The condition remains unknown. The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the drivers.

The accident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.