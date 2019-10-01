Winnebago Board to Review Contracts and Programs

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am by hearing from Winnebago County Chief Deputy Mike Droessler. He will discuss a proposed law enforcement contract with the City of Buffalo Center that will provide law enforcement protection while the city continues to search for a new police officer.

Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will discuss several issues regarding secondary roads in Winnebago County. First, he will cover the current state of projects, grading, and repairs to secondary roads within the county. He will also ask the board to approve a resolution that changes the 2020 Five Year Road Program which is a projection of road projects for the next five years.

The board will then hear from the Winnebago County Drainage Clerk on any possible new drainage projects and the current state of ongoing ones. The board will review a crop damage claim from Doug Harmon in Drainage District 18.

The board will meet in the Supervisors Office of the Winnebago County Courthouse.