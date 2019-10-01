While Planning on Harvesting, Also Plan on Remaining Healthy

Area farmers have begun to make plans for harvest. Some farms near Clarion have already begun to turn the wheels in the field. Concerns about the speed at which it may need to be done this year, given the late planting could lead to some hectic days on the farm.

Iowa State University, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, Charles Schwab, believes that this year is an example of how difficult the harvest season can be on the health of farmers.

Schwab says one thing farmers need to do is take time to meet their nutritional and other needs during the harvest.

He says not taking care of yourself could end up causing more trouble in the long run.

Schwab says just remember you can get a lot done while still taking precautions.

Area farmers are projecting harvest to begin in the next 2-3 weeks.